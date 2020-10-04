https://nypost.com/2020/10/03/big-crowd-at-georgia-auburn-goes-viral-in-covid-19-era/

The Georgia Bulldogs could come under fire from the Southeastern Conference for potential violation of COVID-19 rules.

Many photos of cheering Georgia fans went viral during their big SEC battle against the rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Many of the fans were packed together and not wearing masks.

The SEC released guidelines in August for their schools to enforce.

One of the guidelines read: “Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.”

There was some speculation on social media that Georgia let in more than 20-25 percent fans into the stadium, the range the school said it would permit in August.

The crowd went home happy as the the No. 4 Bulldogs rolled to a 27-6 victory over the No. 7 Tigers.

Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first college start, Zamir White ran for a pair of scores in the first Top 10 matchup of the college football season.

