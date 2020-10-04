https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4858792/

A new video by researcher Trevor Loudon presents evidence that Black Lives Matter is tied to foreign communist and terrorist organizations through its three co-founders.

Patrisse Cullors has boasted in an interview of being a “trained Marxist,” along with Alicia Garza. The third co-founder, Opel Tometi, is a known supporter of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Tometi and Garza are involved with a German revolutionary organization called Rosa Luxembourg Stiftung, which was established by former East German communist leaders to build a new wave of international socialist revolutions.

All three co-founders, points out the video presentation by an initiative called Choose Freedom, are part of a socialist organization called Liberation Road.

Loudon’s video notes that a group with direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese Progressive Association, is the main funder of Garza’s Black Futures Lab, a voter turnout group.

Choose Freedom describes itself as “an initiative aimed at clarifying the stark differences between the tyranny that is the inevitable result of Marxist revolutions and the liberties guaranteed in the United States’ constitutional Republic.”

“Given a choice, we believe informed Americans will choose freedom, rather than willingly opt to live under oppressive regimes that rule according to the totalitarian agenda of socialists/communists,” says Choose Freedom’s website.

Loudon found that Cullors was mentored for many years by Eric Mann, a Maoist communist member of the Weather Underground domestic terrorist organization.

There’s more in the five-minute video.

“Anyone who takes a knee to Black Lives Matter,” the narrator says, “is bowing to Chinese communism and terrorism.”

