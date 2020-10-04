http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k9zT4_lpAwQ/

A 12-year-old boy received a warm welcome home from his neighbors after spending nearly a year in a Cincinnati hospital fighting a rare blood disease.

His neighbors organized a welcome home car parade on Saturday, according to a posting on the neighborhood website Nextdoor.

Doctors diagnosed Jordan Young, of Louisville, Kentucky, with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disease that prevents the body from producing blood cells, WLKY reported.

Jordan spent nearly a year at the Cincinnati hospital receiving blood transfusions. He is now back home, where he will spend another year in isolation until he is 100 percent better.

Julie, Jordan’s mother, encouraged those going through a similar journey to never give up.

“Just don’t lose hope; encourage your child; tell them they are doing okay — even if all they can do is look at you. At least their eyes are open. Just take it one day at a time cause you never know,” she said.

Jordan also took time out to thank everyone who supported him throughout his hospital stay.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed for me and sent cards and helped my mom. And thanks to my mom cause without my mom, I wouldn’t be here today, and I’m really grateful for her,” Jordan said.

Julie thanked her Louisville neighbors who donated to the family, adding that they made the ordeal easier because she does not have any relatives nearby.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

