On Sunday morning President Trump’s medical team held another update on President Trump’s current health.

Dr. Sean Conley told reporters President Trump continues to improve at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Dr Brian Garibaldi told reporters if President Trump continues to improve he will be discharged as early as tomorrow.

President Trump was given Remdesivir on Saturday.

The medical team was very pleased with President Trump’s recovery and progress.

