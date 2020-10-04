https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-waves-supporters-motorcade-outside-walter-reed-video/

President Trump on Sunday greeted his supporters outside of Walter Reed.

The President waved to supporters from his motorcade.

WATCH:

Trump supporters go wild as the President drives by!

WATCH:

That’s Trump driving by his supporters outside Walter Reed military hospital. pic.twitter.com/eqA0RGkr6A — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

As a precautionary measure, the President’s medical team recommended President Trump be taken to Walter Reed on Friday for state of the art monitoring.

Trump supporters have gathered outside of Walter Reed to pray for Trump.

President Trump on Saturday thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he has received since announcing he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid.

Far left reporters have been rage tweeting all weekend claiming President Trump’s doctors are lying to the American people by painting a rosy picture.

President Trump shut down the insane leftists by taking a ride in his motorcade and waving to supporters.

