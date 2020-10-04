https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-president-trump-delivers-a-surprise-afternoon-message/
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020
Just published in the last 30 minutes..
President Trump in the BEAST Limo doing a driveby for his supporters…
Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020
Sunday, a great day for a Covid cruise pic.twitter.com/O5RGbrJcss
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 4, 2020