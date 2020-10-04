https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-reinstates-south-carolina-witness-requirement-voting-mail?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court on Monday reinstated a rule demanding that South Carolina voters casting ballots via mail obtain a witness’s signature as a lawsuit over the requirement continues, siding with Republican arguments

The Associated Press reports that some South Carolinians have already begun voting and the court stated that votes made prior to the Monday decision “and received within two days of this order may not be rejected for failing to comply with the witness requirement.”

