2016 NFL Hall of Fame flamethrower Brett Favre doesn’t like to talk politics, has only endorsed a presidential candidate once, and encouraged President Trump to gab about football instead of the 2020 race when they golfed together this July at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster New Jersey.

“I was pleasantly surprised that the president can play golf. He plays extremely fast. It was very engaging conversation,” said the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

At his NJ golf club this evening, Pres Trump attended a fundraiser hosted by @AmericaFirstPAC, a SuperPAC devoted to his reelection. Earlier in the day, WH posted photo of him playing golf with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre. (WH Photo by Tia Dufour) pic.twitter.com/7797oBNU0n — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 25, 2020

He told us that Trump “asked a lot about football, not really in a negative sense but who I thought were the really good players right now, the up-and-coming players, what about guys that I played against defensively. You know, general questions. In fact, at one time, he said, ‘Hey, if I’m asking too many football questions, just let me know.’ I said, ‘I’d rather you do that than politics because I know a lot less about politics than I do football.’ And he said, ‘You’re much better off.’”

But Mississippi-based Favre knew what he was getting into when he accepted the golf invitation, and it wasn’t about the game.

“Well, I think the fact that I went and played golf with him, the assumption is that I support him,” he said in an interview. “I think he’s done a good job for our country. Is he perfect? By no means is he perfect. Tell me someone who is perfect other than Jesus Christ, and I’ll call you a liar,” he added.

Was that an endorsement? “You can call it what you want,” said the Green Bay Packers legend, who also scored big with the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m not a rah-rah guy. I tend to keep a lot of my thoughts to myself. But I do think that he’s done a good job. Again, perfect? No, but he’s trying,” said Favre, now engaged in several philanthropic projects and working furiously to find a fix or a cure to concussion damage faced by many football players, as well as those in other sports.

ED REINKE/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates a two-point conversion during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997. The Packers defeated the New England Patriots 35-21.

For Favre, it was an honor to play, but some of the reaction was nasty.

“I told all the haters out there: I would go play golf with Barack Obama had he asked me. It’s an honor. And I respect the office of the presidency of the United States of America regardless of who is in office, and consider it an extreme honor to be asked to participate in golf or any other event by the president,” he said.

Favre, who during our talk ruled out ever running for office, said that he’s come to terms with the nation’s coarseness.

“I’m not surprised by people’s reactions anymore. We’re in a different world, different era now. People lie in wait to jump, to jump on you and have nothing better to do rather than to go out them own selves to make a positive difference not only in their community but in this country. Maybe change one person’s life in a positive way. Do something positive with yourself rather than sit there and talk negatively about whoever,” he said.

