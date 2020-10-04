https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/04/buzzkill-walter-reed-doctors-okayed-president-trumps-drive-by/

Buzzkill in progress as we’re seeing reports that President Trump’s doctors at Walter Reed hospital okayed his drive-by to wave at supporters on Sunday:

“The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do”:

Another banner day for the media covering this crisis:

***

