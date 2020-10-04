https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/can-an-idea-burn-down-a-building/

Posted by Kane on October 4, 2020 3:08 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  


newest
oldest
most voted

BBBB

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply

October 4, 2020 4:18 am

wildedog

The media as usual , has it’s head up its ass .

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply

October 4, 2020 5:06 am

TIme for the Terminator!

TIme for the Terminator!

I have an idea.
Just hand out lead tranquilizers to ALL of these anarchists!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

October 4, 2020 5:19 am

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...