https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/04/caption-contest-jill-biden-shows-off-an-extremely-large-eggplant-during-campaign-stop-in-minnesota/

Caption contest time?

Dr. Jill Biden held up an eggplant outside The Sanneh Foundation headquarters in St. Paul where food was given to families in need at a drive-through event. Biden made 3 stops in the Twin Cities today. pic.twitter.com/VpNiVzQ0Z0 — s. gross (@ShariStrib) October 3, 2020

This photo was snapped at the Sanneh Foundation in St. Paul, Minn. where she was helping pack fruit and vegetables for the needy:

Dr. Jill Biden visited Utepils Brewery in Minneapolis on Saturday, where she spoke to voters in support of Joe Biden. She also visited the Sanneh Foundation in St. Paul to help pack fresh produce for families in need. https://t.co/NcK2jrcUNK pic.twitter.com/xrvF3Miqrg — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 3, 2020

Pro tip: Politicians, never hold up a large vegetable like this. Ever. Because THIS is what happens:

Yeah that’s what I’m talkin’ ’bout pic.twitter.com/W4wlkBYNqa — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 4, 2020

LOL!

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

