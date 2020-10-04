https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/chief-staff-meadows-optimistic-about-trump-return-monday-white-house?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Monday that the administration is “optimistic” that President Trump will return today from the hospital after being admitted this past weekend to be treated for the coronavirus and suggested the move will depend on a meeting this morning between the president and his medical team.

“Spoke to the president this morning,” Meadows said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.”

He also said that the president “will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress.”

Trump was admitted late Friday afternoon to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after announcing early that morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Trump appears to be recovering from the infection. Take a brief motorcade trip outside the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital to wave to well wishers.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, acknowledged over the weekend that Trump has had a high fever and lower blood-oxygen levels.

Trump is being treated with several drugs including Remdesivir, an FDA-approved, anti-viral medicine to help treat coronavirus patients.

