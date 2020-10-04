http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XvQlruXgKNM/

During the season premiere of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” guest host Chris Rock opened the show with a monologue that took a jab at President Donald Trump over his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rock called it the “elephant in the room,” then said his heart went out to COVID, referring to the President’s medical condition.

“Before we even get started, let’s — you know, hey, the elephant in the room: President Trump’s in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID,” Rock said. “This is a special show this show is quite different than every other show. There are so many protocols — everybody in this audience has been checked, and all week I’ve had things going up my nose. Every day I come in here — I haven’t had so much stuff up my nose since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley.

“Now, you know, the world is insane right now,” Rock added. “But one thing we can agree upon, COVID, has ruined our plans. We all used to have plans before COVID. Remember we all used to have plans? My sister was getting married, man. I paid Bel Biv Devoe $80,000, man. And I can’t get it back. I had tickets to Coachella, man. I know 200,000 Americans are dead, but I’m not seeing Rage Against the Machine this year, man. That is a travesty.”

