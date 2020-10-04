https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/clint-eastwood-to-direct-star-in-cry-macho-for-warner-bros

The last time Eastwood was on the screen was in 2018’s ‘The Mule.’

The ever-busy multi-hyphenate Clint Eastwood will direct and star in an adaptation of the 1970 novel Cry Macho for Warner Bros.

Cry Macho will re-team the filmmaker with his Richard Jewell studio, and will see the Oscar winner play a washed-up rodeo star that takes a job from his former boss to bring the man’s young son back to Texas from rural Mexico.

Author N. Richard Nash wrote the script along with Nick Schneck. Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier will produce, with Tim Moore and Eastwood via Malpaso.

