https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-medical-analyst-walter-reed-attending-physician-dr-james-phillips-blasts-president-trump-trip-outside-thank-supporters/

Dr. James P. Phillips, MD, a CNN medical analyst and attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland took to Twitter Sunday evening to sharply criticize President Trump for his brief ride outside Walter Reed to thank supporters gathered outside the hospital complex where Trump has been since Friday due to infection by the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

President Trump looks at supporters during ride outside Walter Reed, image via Jack Posobiec/Twitter.

President @realDonaldTrump drives by his supporters outside Walter Reed to thank them!pic.twitter.com/LlJr7umi8O — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 4, 2020

Phillips’ Twitter bio reads, “Chief of Disaster Medicine, GWU Emergency Medicine | Walter Reed Attending | Media contributor | COVID 19 Recovery Consultants, LLC”. GWU stands for George Washington University which is located in Washington, D.C.

Phillips’ LinkedIn bio reads in part, “I am an Assistant Professor at GWUH and Chief of Disaster and Operational Medicine in the Department of Emergency Medicine. I am also a CNN Medical Analyst…I currently work at GWU Hospital Medical Faculty Associates as well as Walter Reed National Memorial (sic) Medical Center as a full-time Emergency Medicine physician.”

TRENDING: President Trump to Appoint Tom Fitton to Court Oversight Which Has Power to Remove Certain Judges For Misconduct

Phillips posted two tweets on Trump’s ride:

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.”

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

As can been in this image posted by Philip Crowther, the Secret Service agents in the driver’s and front passenger seats were wearing full PPE on their heads, faces and torsos.

My close-ups from Trump’s drive-by outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/sx1lALWIIU — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

