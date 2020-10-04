https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/coalition-to-save-portland/

Sorry guys, you have been electing these clowns for years, decades even. You reap what you sow. I really do not feel sorry for Portland or Seattle.

Portland for instance, setup tent cities (plural) to house, feed, and supply the people burning down their city with free electricity, shower trucks, food, everything. They elected Ted Wheeler, you don’t see them recalling him do you? They will probably make him a Senator or a Governor for this disaster.

We should wall them off let them fend for themselves, or see if Canada wants to give us something in trade. They can have Portland and Seattle for cheap.

