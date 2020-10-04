https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/communist-pope-red-francis-issues-radical-edict-condemning-capitalism-using-st-francis-prop/
Pope Francis (aka Red Francis) was back at it again this week.
Rather than comforting the sick and needy during this global pandemic the pope is playing politics.
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the ‘magic theories’ of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity.
Francis on Sunday laid out his vision for a post-COVID world by uniting the core elements of his social teachings into a new encyclical, ‘Fratelli Tutti’ (Brothers All), which was released on the feast day of his namesake, the peace-loving St. Francis of Assisi.
The document draws its inspiration from the teachings of St. Francis and the pope’s previous preaching on the injustices of the global economy and its destruction of the planet and pairs them with his call for greater human solidarity to address today’s problems.
In April the communist pope urged the global community to implement a “green recovery” to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters reported:
The pope, who wrote a major encyclical in 2015 on the defence of nature and the dangers of climate change, dedicated his general audience – broadcast from his library because of the coronavirus lockdown – to the theme.
Recounting a Spanish proverb that God always forgives, man sometimes forgives but nature never forgives, Francis said: “If we have deteriorated the Earth, the response will be very ugly.”
A landmark in the emergence of the environmental movement when it first took place in 1970, this year’s Earth Day has prompted calls from many, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for governments to pursue “green recovery” in response to coronavirus
Both the pope and Guterres have made environmental protection and climate change signature themes of their offices.
“We see these natural tragedies, which are the Earth’s response to our maltreatment,” Francis said. “I think that if I ask the Lord now what he thinks about this, I don’t think he would say it is a very good thing. It is we who have ruined the work of God.”
The church made a huge mistake when they elected this communist the Head of the church.
Oh, how the church has fallen since being led by the courageous and truly spiritual Pope John Paul II who hated communism and fought against its evil.