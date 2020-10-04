https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/04/conserving-conservatism-dbag-steve-schmidt-lit-the-eff-up-for-citing-aoc-in-thread-about-stopping-acb-confirmation/

Nothing says you’re conserving conservatism like using Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a ‘starting point’ in a lengthy thread about stopping the confirmation of a conservative constitutionalist judge to the SCOTUS.

When Trump turned Steve down he really broke him.

Not even joking:

AOC. Really?

This freakin’ guy.

Is he really using a choo-choo to tell his story?

K.

Again, keep in mind this is a supposed ‘conservative’ telling Democrats how to keep a conservative judge off the SCOTUS.

The next time he or anyone else in the Lincoln Project squad babble about putting country over party just point and laugh.

Seriously.

She was JUST VETTED, Steve.

He sucks.

Again, no one needs Trump to win again more than Steve Schmidt and his LP cronies.

***

