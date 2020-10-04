https://thepostmillennial.com/cops-looking-for-gunman-who-opened-fire-at-trump-rally/

Police are looking for a gunman who allegedly opened fire during a pro-Trump rally in Ohio.

The incident reportedly occurred during a rally during which Trump supporters drove along the I-270 interstate with vehicles decorated in support of the US President.

The event was part of a national effort in support of Trump. Similar vehicle rallies took place across the country on Saturday. The initiatives website notes that such parades were held in all 50 states.

I See Ya…. @billez62 #MAGADragTheInterstate Knoxville Bound from The Tri-Cities!!! Come On Down…..?????? Love You & Donna. pic.twitter.com/69MWuRqUle — MAGA ROD (@VFL2013) October 3, 2020

Dispatchers say they received a 911 call reporting a the shot came from a person in a black pickup truck adorned with American flags and Trump flags, as well as a US Marines sticker during the #MAGADragTheInterstate rally.

NBC 4 reports that the call was made at around 10:40 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Dublin Police tweeted a warning about a “traffic incident” soon after the shooting.

Please use caution on 270 east bound just west of Sawmill. Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a traffic incident. Please use caution in that area and be advised of slow traffic and emergency personnel on scene. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) October 3, 2020

“We looped around 270 three times and didn’t see any problems,” parade organizer Mary Ann Walker said of the incident.

“I think we saw one accident, maybe a little fender bender off the side of the road. So that’s very surprising. Hopefully, I wouldn’t think it was anybody in our group because everybody is so friendly and nice and I just don’t see that happening.”