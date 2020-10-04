https://thepostmillennial.com/cops-looking-for-gunman-who-opened-fire-at-trump-rally/

Police are looking for a gunman who allegedly opened fire during a pro-Trump rally in Ohio.

The incident reportedly occurred during a rally during which Trump supporters drove along the I-270 interstate with vehicles decorated in support of the US President.

The event was part of a national effort in support of Trump. Similar vehicle rallies took place across the country on Saturday. The initiatives website notes that such parades were held in all 50 states.

Dispatchers say they received a 911 call reporting a the shot came from a person in a black pickup truck adorned with American flags and Trump flags, as well as a US Marines sticker during the #MAGADragTheInterstate rally.

NBC 4 reports that the call was made at around 10:40 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Dublin Police tweeted a warning about a “traffic incident” soon after the shooting.

“We looped around 270 three times and didn’t see any problems,” parade organizer Mary Ann Walker said of the incident.

“I think we saw one accident, maybe a little fender bender off the side of the road. So that’s very surprising. Hopefully, I wouldn’t think it was anybody in our group because everybody is so friendly and nice and I just don’t see that happening.”

