Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Attorney Loses Bid to Force New Hampshire to Count Late Ballots

Posted by | Oct 4, 2020 | , | 0 |

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s Attorney Loses Bid to Force New Hampshire to Count Late Ballots

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2020/10/02/man-in-gorilla-suit-with-machete-forces-fargo-apartment-evacuation/

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – An overnight call to Fargo police forced dozens of people to stand out in the cold and prompted a police standoff.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., they were called to apartments on the 2700 block of 8th St. N. for reports of possible shots fired. Police were also told a man was in a gorilla suit and wielding a machete.

Officers evacuated the apartment buildings and learned the loud ‘bangs’ were caused by fireworks.

As police were trying to talk to the man in the gorilla suit, he talked about blowing up the building.

Following hours of negotiations, police were able to get the man to surrender without hurting himself or anyone else.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jorden Pickus. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Pickus is now in the Cass County Jail on a terrorizing charge.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Matthew Burke

Related Posts

Nancy Pelosi and Democrats Want to Force Christians to Pay for Killing Babies

Nancy Pelosi and Democrats Want to Force Christians to Pay for Killing Babies

September 1, 2020

Democrats Standing by NC Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham Despite Sexting Scandal

Democrats Standing by NC Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham Despite Sexting Scandal

October 4, 2020

Slow Joe Biden Claims He’s Not Worried About Upcoming Debate, Says Trump is ‘Not That Smart’

Slow Joe Biden Claims He’s Not Worried About Upcoming Debate, Says Trump is ‘Not That Smart’

September 26, 2020

AstroTurf: Democrat Florida Mayor’s ‘Right Hand Man’ Accused of Organizing Protests Against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis

AstroTurf: Democrat Florida Mayor’s ‘Right Hand Man’ Accused of Organizing Protests Against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis

October 1, 2020

270 To Win Countdown



Sponsored

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

You May Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...