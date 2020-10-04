https://100percentfedup.com/crowd-of-trump-supporters-evacuated-from-walter-reed-hospital-gate-while-police-investigate-a-suspicious-package/

Americans have been enthusiastically showing their support in front of Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD since he was hospitalized on Friday for COVID.

Just arrived at Walter Reed to thank the hundreds of @realDonaldTrump supporters. Come on out and join us pic.twitter.com/WCUgINZAE6 — David Bossie (@David_Bossie) October 3, 2020

Trump supporters were briefly evacuated from the front hospital when a “suspicious package” was discovered outside the gate of the hospital. Police took the threat seriously. moved the Trump supporters across the street, brought in a bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs. The police determined that the backpack was left behind by someone and posed no threat to the President or his supporters outside of the hospital gates.

NBC Washington reports – Police moved demonstrators across the street and both directions of Rockville Pike were shut down outside Walter Reed at about 8 p.m. as police investigated a suspicious package outside. Police cleared the package and allowed Trump supporters to go back to the hospital gate a couple of hours later. Rockville Pike was reopened.

Watch:

