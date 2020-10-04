https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-scavino-tweets-this-awesome-video/

Posted by Kane on October 4, 2020 2:18 pm

Man runs with giant Trump flag — Looks like a MAGA rally

This is awesome…

Trumpers sing God Bless The USA outside Walter Reed

