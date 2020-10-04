https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-scavino-tweets-this-awesome-video/
𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙆 𝙔𝙊𝙐 to all of the Great American Patriots who have come out tonight, in support of @realDonaldTrump at Walter Reed Medical Center. We’ll all get through this, TOGETHER! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/MkM1XWSpdQ
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 4, 2020
Man runs with giant Trump flag — Looks like a MAGA rally
Today in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/N0XTUVCweb
— Wilfredo Díaz Rosado🌐🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 (@wilfredodiazPR) October 4, 2020
Meanwhile in one of Israel’s main highways. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HDsa76Uho6
— Wilfredo Díaz Rosado🌐🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 (@wilfredodiazPR) October 4, 2020
I saw this video. The love America has for him is so beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WZDoj3arnM
— Hannah Newchurch (@musicgirl4life) October 4, 2020
This is awesome…
Absolutely Beautiful. @POTUS We’re all praying for you before God on bended knee. God Bless You & we love you! ❤️🇺🇸🎯pic.twitter.com/yLkBNSiEAq
— Red Viper 2.0 2020 (@redwins3_first) October 3, 2020
Trumpers sing God Bless The USA outside Walter Reed