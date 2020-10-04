https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2020/10/04/its-time-to-hate-them-back-n2577416

I used to be one of those “Democrats are my opponents, not my enemies” type of people. Not anymore. Committed leftists are our enemies, enemies of the country and just about everything good and just in the world. They have hated us for decades, but did their best to hide it as much as possible. They are no longer hiding it. We should accept their hate and give it back as hard as we can.

It’s not like this is new for me – I’ve been disgusted by Democrats for years. But over time I’ve always blown past the worst parts of the left. In the past, when a Republican has died, I’ve been disgusted by the vitriol and celebration but quickly moved past it. When Ronald Reagan died, many leftist, including many who weren’t even alive when he was president, cheered. The same thing happened with George H. W. Bush, and he was a man almost universally likable. Justice Antonin Scalia’s passing was celebrated, with Democrats giddy at the prospect of replacing him on the Supreme Court.

Each time, and every time in between, conservatives ignored the mob dancing on their graves because the leaders said the “right things.” They were civil, put on their Sunday best, and acted like decent human beings at memorials. We now know it was all a sham.

Something about Donald Trump broke the left, including the so-called leaders. I don’t expect everyone in power to like each other. don’t even want them to. Being too cozy runs risk of them getting together to do really bad, really stupid things. But I do expect them to be human, always. Democrats aren’t capable of it anymore.

For awhile now, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have been drifting toward public exposure of what we suspected they were like in private. You can’t ignore your members anti-Semitism, intense hatred of the country, and wishes of ill on political opponents and not have people suspicious. That they’re now openly engaging in those same actions, for all the world to see, lets everyone know the mild, occasional pearl-clutching they’ve done in the past was a fraud.

Pelosi doesn’t “pray for the president.” She hates the man. She wraps herself in her “faith” when it’s convenient, but she’s about as genuinely “devoutly Catholic” as a Bar Mitzvah. Chuck Schumer sees President Trump’s diagnosis with COVID-19 as an opportunity, one he couldn’t must through any measure of persuasion, to delay the Supreme Court confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Of course, what can you expect from the party whose nominee compares the President of the United States to Joseph Goebbels, as Joe Biden did last week? It turns out you can only expect the worst.

Whether Democratic Party leadership is reflecting their party members or their party members are a reflection of its leadership, the end result is the same – a gang of people boiling over with hate.

After a week of liberals falsely claiming the president refused to condemn “white supremacy,” those Democrats, in Congress and the media, either celebrated the president, first lady, and others being diagnosed with coronavirus, or accusing him of faking the whole thing. Noted homophobe and hate-crime hoaxer turned “journalist” Joy Reid spread the conspiracy theory, as did human planet and hypocritical communist capitalist Michael Moore.

Through all of this, there was no condemnation from the leaders of this cabal. Democrats didn’t refuse to appear on MSNBC or call out these lies when they did. How do you respect a party like that? How do you vote for it?

There is nothing beneath these people, every time you think they’ve gone as low as anyone possibly can, they break out a shovel. Those who weren’t smiling or denying were wishing for the death of the president and his family. Celebrities and pundits wishing physical ill or death on another human-being for the simple reason they don’t like their politics is who the Democrats are.

That it’s targeted toward the president is irrelevant, they’ll get around to you sooner than you think because they’re going for the whole country and the “system.”

Progressive activist and former CEO of Twitter, the appropriately named Dick Costolo, said this week on the social media platform, “Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary.” Dick’s net worth is $300 million. His “video commentary” would be for a very short, first-person film.

But that’s the point – these people are so fanatical. They’re willing to destroy themselves to get their way. Democrats have become the suicide bomber party, willing to destroy anything, including large swaths of themselves, to win.

They hate you, with everything they have. They don’t seek victory, they seek to dominate. This is a non-shooting war, but a war nonetheless. We all need to wake up to this fact and vote, and get others to vote with us, like our lives and America’s existence depends on it, because it does. They hate us, they really hate us. It’s time to hate them back.

Derek Hunter is the host of a free daily podcast (subscribe!), host of a daily radio show on WCBM in Maryland, and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

