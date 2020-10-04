https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/brutal-senator-joni-ernst-shreds-democrat-opponent-debate-stage-poor-woman-looked-like-going-cry-video/

Make ’em squeal, Joni!

Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield looks like she’s going to cry after Senator Joni Ernst ripped her apart over her failed business record.

This was so EMBARRASSING!

Holy Moses!

Goodness. This was just brutal.

Senator Joni Ernst: So here’s Miss Greenfield been sued many times for shoddy workmanship, inferior materials in her businesses. She’s been sued for breach of contract. She’s the handpicked candidate from Nancy Pelosi two years ago when she couldn’t make it on the ballot because of felony election fraud. She is someone who filed for bankruptcy sticking it to Iowa businesses to the tune of 29 million dollars.

Theresa Greenfield: Senator Ernst you are so dishonest.

Joni Ernst: You can go on the internet and you can see all of the documents.

Ouch. That left a mark.

Theresa Greenfield melts down on camera when Joni Ernst shreds her failed business record and failed ‘18 House campaign where her top staffer end up with felony charges #iasen pic.twitter.com/rMezuvk5NP — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 4, 2020

