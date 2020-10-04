https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/04/sunday-talks-devin-nunes-without-immediate-corrective-action-its-time-to-talk-about-shutting-down-the-u-s-intelligence-agencies/

Appearing with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest series of revelations; as a result of forced document extraction from deep in the bowels of the deep state; representative Devin Nunes now states it may be time to talk about completely defunding the elements of the U.S. intelligence apparatus who are working to usurp the governing authority of the United States.

This is a remarkable statement from the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Essentially Nunes is saying we remain in a state of an ongoing political coup inside the United States of America…. And he’s not wrong.

Eisenhower warned; JFK tried and they killed him; Donald Trump is facing the same issue with a pending confrontation and awareness.

To understand in bold terms what Nunes is accurately saying… The CIA Director non-compliant with constitutionally required oversight. The FBI Director is actively working to support the resistance; and the United States Attorney General is trying to mitigate the sunlight upon the institutions.

To put a finder point on the DOJ element… We all know the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel was operating to overthrow the President of the United States. With that in mind, what exactly has the U.S. AG done, other than deliver grand prose, to stop this usurpation of our government?

Think about your answer very carefully and you might come to the accurate conclusion that AG Barr is managing our downfall; perhaps with the misguided intent that preservation of the institutions is imperative.

Meanwhile, and with that truthful reality in mind, would not all of those deep state interests weaponize COVID opportunities to achieve the objective?

If the Q-anon group would put down the hopeium-pipe long enough to accept the brutal identity of the enemy we face, they might drop their co-dependent enabling behavior and join the battle to save our constitutional republic. There is no cavalry in the rear about to come charging over the hill…. Quit blowing the bugle of trust and hope.

We The People are all that stands between the domestic enemies we face and the collapse of this nation. Accept it, there are no honorable “rank and file”; its us and only us that can win this fight.

Last week the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, transmitted evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee showing notes written by CIA Director John Brennan that Hillary Clinton campaign advisors created a “proposal to vilify Trump by stirring up scandal claiming interference by Russian security services” on July 26th of 2016. [pdf link]

This appears to be the explosive evidence referred to by Senator Lindsey Graham during recent public comments. The date of the proposal to Brennan, July 26, 2016, is pertinent to the recent op-ed published by Brennan where he says he briefed President Obama two days later, July 28, 2016, where Brennan says in his own words:

[…] on the afternoon of July 28, 2016, I informed [President Obama] in a hurriedly scheduled meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized his intelligence services to carry out activities to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost the election prospects of Donald Trump. (link)

Hillary Clinton proposing the strategic deployment of a Russian collusion narrative on July 26, 2016, is additionally important because only one day earlier, July 25, 2016, Clinton campaign Manager Robby Mook advocated for this exact narrative on the first day of the 2016 Democrat National Convention in Philadelphia.

July 25, 2016, Robby Mook is presenting the Russian conspiracy narrative.

July 26, 2016, a Clinton foreign policy advisor is pushing this narrative to CIA Director John Brennan.

July 28, 2016, CIA Director John Brennan pushes the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative into the oval office and briefs President Barack Obama.

July 31, 2016, FBI Agent Peter Strzok launches the “Electronic Communication” which officially begins the Trump-Russia investigation. [LINK]

Then on August 5, 2016, former Acting CIA Director and Clinton campaign advisor, Mike Morell publishes an op-ed in the New York Times, fueling the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative:

…”In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”… (~Mike Morell)

Mike Morell is deeply connected to the Clinton camp, particularly surrounding his prior efforts to defend then Secretary of State Clinton over Benghazi. According to former CIA Director Leon Panetta it was Mike Morell (Intel) and Ben Rhodes (White House) who wrote the infamous Susan Rice talking points, which were all lies.

So the substantive background of how Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele in April of 2016 to create the Russian conspiracy narrative takes on new focus.

Keep in mind, at the heart of the July 2016 Russian narrative was a story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya. That meeting took place on June 9th 2016 in Trump Tower. However, video and images show that 5 days later, June 14th 2016, Ms. Veselnitskaya was a guest of former Obama administration Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul in Washington DC for a House of Representatives hearing on U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia. [Video HERE – and Video HERE]

Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya is pictured seated in the front row directly behind former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mr. Michael McFaul at the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is June 14th, 2016, five days after the reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

Link to Ambassador McFaul’s testimony (confirming date) is HERE

It should be noted that Ambassador Mike McFaul was very publicly discussing the ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy narrative in the media and appeared on numerous NBC and MSNBC broadcasts during the 2016 campaign, and immediately after the election.

Additionally, it was Michael McFaul who was the architect of the Obama/Clinton “Russian Reset”, that eventually led McFaul to becoming the Ambassador to Russia (NYT Link).

Ambassador Michael McFaul immediately caused quite a bit of controversy while in Russia as he indulged with various anti-Putin operatives.

Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow from 2012-2014, was accused by Russian state television of seeking to orchestrate the overthrow of President Vladimir Putin after hosting opposition activists and Kremlin critics at the embassy in his second day on the job. (Politico Link)

Another example of McFaul’s in-your-face antagonism is HERE.

On the heels of the 2011 WikiLeaks State Department Cables release (example below) Ambassador McFaul was kicked out of Russia:

(C) On January 14, National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul met with Boris Nemtsov and Vladimir Milov of the Solidarity Movement, Grigoriy Bovt of the political party Right Cause, and Vladimir Ryzhkov, former head of the now defunct Russia’s Republican Party and professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. All four leaders view Barack Obama as a highly pragmatic president focused on external cooperation with Russia, but supposedly not willing to pressure the Russian government for greater political freedom. President Medvedev is not seen as a viable alternative to Prime Minister Putin, who they believe will likely retake the Presidency in 2012. This, according to them, will ensure that a corrupt and unresponsive government continues to run Russia. They agreed that the aim of the political opposition over the next two years should be to prevent the return of Putin to the presidency. According to them, however, given Putin’s control over society only an emergency situation could bring about his fall from grace. […] McFaul opined that “de-Putinization” must come from within Russia, from a focus on civil education to broaden demands within society for increased freedom. Though the President may not be as vocal about his support for civil society within Russia as opposition members in Russia might prefer, McFaul made clear to this group, all of whom he has known throughout his career, that the President fully supports democratic reform in Russia. All agreed that dramatic change in the Russian political landscape would not take place in the near future. 5. National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul has cleared on this cable. (WikiLeaks Cable Link)

It should also be noted that Ambassador McFaul’s friend, Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya, was initially denied an entry visa into the United States in 2016 and appealed her situation to the U.S. District Court of New York. She was granted a parole letter allowing her to enter the United States on behalf of a client. Here’s her filing to the U.S. District Court in New York.

The actual date of the arguments in the case U.S. -v- Prevezon Holdings was the EXACT SAME date as the meeting in Trump Tower – June 9th 2016 CASE LINK

And look at the participating attorneys. A smorgasbord of anti-Trumpers writ large. Attorney(s) appearing for the case:

JACOB W. BUCHDAHL (Cory S. Buland, on the brief), Susman Godfrey LLP, New York, NY, for Movant-Appellant Hermitage Capital Management Ltd. PAUL MONTELEONI, Assistant United States Attorney (Cristine Phillips, Margaret Garnett, Assistant United States Attorneys, on the brief), for Preet Bharara, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, for Plaintiff-Appellee the United States of America. MICHAEL B. MUKASEY (Jennifer F. Mintz, Jarrod L. Schaeffer, on the brief), Debevoise & Plimpton, LLP, New York, NY, for Defendants-Appellees Prevezon Holdings Ltd., Prevezon Alexander, LLC, Prevezon Soho USA, LLC, Prevezon Seven USA, LLC, Prevezon Pine USA, LLC, Prevezon 1711 USA, LLC, Prevezon 1810 LLC, Prevezon 2009 USA, LLC, and Prevezon 2011 USA, LLC. Before: POOLER, LOHIER, and CARNEY, Circuit Judges. Yes, THAT Preet Bharara.

Natalia Veselnitskaya was also a very vocal anti-Trump person on all of her social media accounts – SEE FACEBOOK ARCHIVE HERE – So why would an anti-Trump Russian with close ties to the Clinton campaign group want to deliver information to Donald Trump Jr? Donald Trump Jr. said he had no idea whom he would be meeting with.

April – Fusion GPS hired to dig up dirt on Trump. Fusion hires Chris Steele to write his fabricated Trump-Russia Dossier.

June – Clinton campaign coordinates with State Dept. allies to introduce Veselnitskaya to Donald Trump Jr.

July – Clinton campaign pushes Russian conspiracy narrative to allies in intelligence community, John Brennan. Peter Strzok begins Trump-Russia investigation; FBI, DOJ and aggregate intelligence community weaponized to assist.

August – Clinton campaign advisor writes op-ed in New York Times postulating Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

September – U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.” (link)

Now, let’s see that September 2016 referral !

Tweet Date May 15, 2020

