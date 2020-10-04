https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/04/dishonest-slimy-self-serving-grifter-drew-holden-exposes-jon-cooper-for-the-fraud-he-is-in-vicious-receipt-filled-thread/

In case you’ve forgotten who Jon Cooper is (and to be fair, he’s sorta forgettable), he’s a big Obama guy.

Which by default, makes him a Biden guy.

Cooper has been circulating bogus claims from nameless, faceless sources to push doom and gloom since Trump took office (sort of like every other Democratic shill out there), and his efforts finally crossed the radar of the master of all threads, Drew Holden, when he tried to terrify the masses about Trump’s condition.

Based of course on a GOP source.

This one is hilariously vicious as Drew takes no prisoners.

@joncoopertweets is a fraud and a hack. He circulates bogus claims that “sources” supposedly tell him about doom and gloom so he can score attention on twitter. A quick 🧵thread🧵 https://t.co/DZNVfrZI6h — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

601k morons following … well, a moron.

Yup, that’s Twitter.

First, he claimed he would be the “final nail in the coffin” on some major story he was reportedly working on about Trump and impeachment. That was in September of 2018. Any follow up, @joncoopertweets? pic.twitter.com/lhGU1jWdn1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

*crickets*

In November of 2018, his “GOP source” told him that Mike Pence was going to be indicted in Mueller’s investigation. @joncoopertweets, remind me, did that ever happen? pic.twitter.com/P64ktyN8NF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Noooooope.

Speaking of Mueller indictments that never happened, he said the same thing about @DonaldJTrumpJr. How about it, @joncoopertweets? Did that one come to pass? pic.twitter.com/R3smSzLw2F — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Embarrassing.

He smeared @LindseyGrahamSC as well. Same thing here. It’s been two years to the day. No word from @joncoopertweets on a “story so huge that they (CNN) want to be extra careful” about. Right. pic.twitter.com/Sjbn6Mavd4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

No wonder he blocked this editor.

In February of 2018, he said that the White House was frantically rushing to replace John Kelly, who was leaving as soon as that weekend. Kelly left in December and was quickly and with little fanfare replaced pic.twitter.com/a9N9030qek — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Wow.

He does this often. Here’s more mystery staffers who were planning to leave. pic.twitter.com/QAfFcXAfli — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

This is just pathetic.

Remember when there was going to be a serious Republican challenger to Trump, @joncoopertweets? The internet remembers. pic.twitter.com/VCRLeUgysb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

We remember too!

Remember when the walls were closing in because of Michael Cohen? I have a hard time buying this one too, @joncoopertweets. pic.twitter.com/qm98a08Vmn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

According to one source, Jon Cooper doesn’t know how to tie his shoes and likes to wear ladies’ underthings.

Hey, this is fun.

Of course, @joncoopertweets does the typical “the walls are closing in!” BS all the time, so I guess this isn’t anything new. pic.twitter.com/pVObsXWgpF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Pretty damn boring.

Perhaps my favorite @joncoopertweets predication was that Kushner was on the way out, back in May of 2017. Kushner has since go on to broker multiple historic peace deals in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/HqzHA7wAjm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Part of me didn’t even want to give any attention to a guy like @joncoopertweets because his fraud survives in part because of attention, good or bad. But he is among the most dishonest, slimy, self-serving grifters around today, so it needed to be said. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Most dishonest, slimy, self-serving grifters around.

Damn.

The only good thing about this app is that it creates ample opportunity to expose the frauds. And @joncoopertweets is, without question, a fraud. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

No class of people are more deserving of condemnation than people who spread lies to score clout. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

I spend a lot of time looking at bad takes, often from people who disagree with me. I do my best to do it with some measure of humility & a recognition that everyone screws up & that lots of people often fall for the same things. I don’t extend that courtesy to @joncoopertweets. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

What he represents is obvious and unmitigated bad faith, at a time where we aren’t in need of any more of it. He’s malicious and thoroughly deserving of contempt. Media outlets, candidates, and anyone else risk their reputations by working with him. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

I will tolerate a lot on this website. I make suffering fools a daily habit. I do my best to not assume malice when idiocy is almost always the culprit. But not frauds. That I won’t stand. And @joncoopertweets is a fraud. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 3, 2020

Someone might wanna get Jon some aloe for that burn … just sayin’.

***

