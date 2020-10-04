http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iyk40st-4lE/

President Donald Trump surprised supporters on Sunday by taking a slow drive-by in an SUV past the crowd showing support for him as he is treated for the coronavirus at Walter Reed hospital.

The president, wearing a mask and seated inside a Secret Service SUV, waved at his supporters as they cheered and waved back.

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

Prior to his visit, White House staff posted a video of the president on Twitter previewing a “special surprise.”

“I learned a lot about COVID [Chinese coronavirus],” he said in the video. “I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school, this isn’t the ‘Let’s read the book school’ and I get it, and I understand it.”

The “little surprise” Trump teased? A ride outside of Walter Reed: pic.twitter.com/FZx0lKR810 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 4, 2020

