Sorry to correct you but I, too, am in Texas and they have used these machines for a goodly number of years for the disabled who have difficulty walking into the polling place. I have observed it in person.

If you are not disabled, I oppose it, of course, but the machine is identical to the machines inside except portable and only let you vote once AFTER your voter registration and id have been checked, just like inside the polling place. Seems much less dangerous as a cheating mechanism than mailed ballots. At least in Texas.

I’m willing to be wrong.

