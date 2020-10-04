https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/retired-us-navy-lieutenant-calls-andrew-mccabes-hearing-postponement-double?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump 2016 campaign adviser Carter Page says former FBI deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s ability to completely avoid Senate testimony Tuesday over coronavirus concerns is a double standard.

McCabe was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s probe in possible Trump campaign-Russia collusion. However, the committee postponed the hearing over McCabe’s coronavirus concerns, after members Sens. Thom Tillis and Mike Lee in recent days tested positive for the virus.

McCabe’s attorney said the alternative, to testify remotely via video camera, would be too complex and contentious.

“I think it’s another example of the complete double standards,” Page told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield. “So many Trump supporters including myself, were dragged in front of not only the U.S. Senate, which is what’s in question here, but the House.

Page, on whom the FBI illegally eavesdropped, also expressed frustration about being a target in special counsel Robert Mueller’s years-long collusion probe.

McCabe’s attorney said the hearing is too complex and contentious to testify remotely.

Page also expressed his frustration about the GOP-led committee having subpoena power.

“Hopefully a subpoena is issued today,” he said. “It’s now Monday morning, and I hope that is resolved so that he can show up and be held to account and answer for these terrible problems that were created.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

