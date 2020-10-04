https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/519541-toomey-will-not-for-re-election-governor-in-2022-report

Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.) will not seek reelection or run for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022, two sources confirmed to The Hill.

Toomey called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay Trump pushes for new coronavirus stimulus deal: ‘GET IT DONE’ Growing number of top Republicans diagnosed with coronavirus MORE (R-Ky.) to inform him of his decision, the sources added.

Toomey, 58, is currently the only non-judge Republican holding statewide office in Pennsylvania after a string of Democratic victories in 2018. First elected in 2010, he won reelection in 2016, beating Democratic challenger Katie McGinty by about 1.7 percentage points.

Toomey was considered a top contender on the GOP side for the 2022 gubernatorial race, due in large part to his public stances on state government issues like Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfOvernight Healthcare: President Trump has coronavirus Coronavirus lockdowns work Pennsylvania court extends mail-in ballot deadline MORE’s (D) handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has also fundraised for GOP state attorney general candidate Heather Heidelbaugh, who is running against Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D). Shapiro is himself seen as a top Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2022. The lack of an heir apparent for the Republican nominee in either race could lead to a prolonged intra-party fight, The Philadelphia Inquirer noted.

Toomey has been a longtime term limit advocate and had signed a pledge endorsing a constitutional amendment to limit senators to two terms. In December, however, he declined to rule out a third term, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “I have not imposed term limits on myself.”

Republican senators will already be on the defensive in 2022, defending 22 seats compared to 12 Democratic seats.

The senator’s office did not respond to request for comment, but has said Toomey will make an “announcement regarding his future political plans” on Monday morning.

