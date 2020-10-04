https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grenell-comey-intelligencecommunity/2020/10/04/id/990272

Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Sunday accused ex-FBI Director James Comey of “throwing the intelligence community career officials under the bus” in his testimony before Congress.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Grenell was furious at Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“James Comey is blaming lower level, mid-level career intelligence officials for this whole debacle,” he said of the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in 2016.

“He’s pleading that he didn’t know anything about it, and they did it, and so this is the first moment where he’s throwing the intelligence community officials career officials under the bus.”

According to Grenell, it’s not possible that Comey didn’t know of improper handling of the probe in the field office.

“He was a leader who knew every detail, took copious notes and he’s now just pretending that he didn’t know,” he said.

“But the most important part is he’s blaming mid-level career officials. Let me be clear to intelligence officials, career individuals that I’ve worked with who are incredible people, who have been shocked at what has happened, that leadership has hid those voices that were early on saying this is Russian propaganda, we shouldn’t go with it, but the leadership, James Comey and others in the leadership decided to hide those warnings from career officials, and now he’s blaming career officials.”

Grenell urged further declassification of FBI documents on its Russia probe.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we all lean forward on releasing documents,” he said.

“If the documents are not showing specific sources or method on how we got those pieces of information and intelligence, I think that this scandal is big enough that we need to lean forward and declassify and release the information.

“I think it’s incredibly important if we want to have intelligence agencies that the American public has a faith in and it’s clear that this past several years our intelligence agencies and other agencies of the U.S. Government were weaponized against their political enemies and this is a scandal that people need to pay attention to,” he declared.

