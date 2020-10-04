https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/gucci-unveils-2200-tartan-dress-satin-bow-waist-men-disrupt-toxic-stereotypes-masculine-gender-identity/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Italian luxury brand Gucci is selling a £1, 700 orange check dress which features satin bow detail in a bid to fight the ‘toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity’.

The ‘Tartan cotton long smock shirt,’ which comes with mother of pearl buttons and Contrast Peter Pan collar, is inspired by grunge looks from the ‘90s.

According to the fashion giant, the tartan smock, which can be ‘styled over ripped denim jeans’, comes in ‘delicate colours reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall Winter 2020 fashion show, disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity.’

The orange and beige dress, which is made from 100% cotton, also features short sleeves, smock embroidery and a button front.

