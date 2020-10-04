https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gunman-opens-fire-during-pro-trump-parade/
Trump parade in Columbus, Ohio had THOUSANDS of trucks/cars/motorcycles show up!!!
Landslide incoming 🇺🇸
Cops hunt shooter who fired at Ohio MAGA vehicle rally…
Police are on the hunt for a gunman who opened fire during a Pro-Trump parade in Ohio on Saturday morning The incident occurred near the town of Hilliard shortly before 11 am as a cavalcade of Trump supporters drove along the I-270.
According to police, the shooter was a ‘participant in the parade’ and ‘fired a shot through a victim’s window.’ The condition of that person is not publicly known, and the shooter is still at large.
NBC 4 reports that the suspect was driving a ‘black pickup truck with American flags and Marines sticker.’
Trump Parade In Wapakoneta, Ohio Get Well President Trump and First Lady 🇺🇸🙏. pic.twitter.com/t20rABzmRb
