Trump parade in Columbus, Ohio had THOUSANDS of trucks/cars/motorcycles show up!!! Landslide incoming 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Cb8l3dnTmP — Eric 🇺🇸 (@ThatTrumpGuy) October 3, 2020

Cops hunt shooter who fired at Ohio MAGA vehicle rally…

Police are on the hunt for a gunman who opened fire during a Pro-Trump parade in Ohio on Saturday morning The incident occurred near the town of Hilliard shortly before 11 am as a cavalcade of Trump supporters drove along the I-270.

According to police, the shooter was a ‘participant in the parade’ and ‘fired a shot through a victim’s window.’ The condition of that person is not publicly known, and the shooter is still at large.

NBC 4 reports that the suspect was driving a ‘black pickup truck with American flags and Marines sticker.’

