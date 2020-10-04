https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fought-us-will-fight-trump-supporters-outside-walter-reed-speak-american-president-video/

Several hundred Trump supporters gathered outside Walter Reed Medical Center last night to show their support and love for President Donald Trump.

It took President Trump’s stay at Walter Reed for millions of Americans to understand how much he means to them.

This is the first US president in a generation who is willing to fight for America.

One Trump supporter gave a compelling testimony, “He is fighting for America, for the American way. I’m American. I’m for the American way. That is why I am here today to show love and support for our president. And he’s been fighting for us. I’m going to fight for him.”

POWERFUL. “He is fighting for for us , I will fight for him “ One of many patriots who are bringing Trump Rally to our President. Showing love and unwavering support . This is how we all feel Mr.President ! God bless 🙏@realDonaldTrump @DanScavino @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/2J3exzTmiB — VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) October 4, 2020

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

Hundreds came out to support Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

