Supporters for President Trump held a rally in support of our president yesterday in Claremont, California.

During their street protest angry leftists came in and started barking like dogs.

Via Tomas Morales:

Claremont: The opposition bark at Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/REfJqqlUfL — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020

Some men in a white pickup flipped off the Trump supporters.

Guys in a truck flipping off Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/t1AwtL6Pzp — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020

