https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/heel-crazy-leftists-claremont-ca-begin-literally-barking-like-dogs-trump-supporters-video/
Supporters for President Trump held a rally in support of our president yesterday in Claremont, California.
During their street protest angry leftists came in and started barking like dogs.
Advertisement – story continues below
Via Tomas Morales:
Claremont: The opposition bark at Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/REfJqqlUfL
— Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020
TRENDING: President Trump to Appoint Tom Fitton to Court Oversight Which Has Power to Remove Certain Judges For Misconduct
Some men in a white pickup flipped off the Trump supporters.
Advertisement – story continues below
Guys in a truck flipping off Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/t1AwtL6Pzp
— Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) October 3, 2020