(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Some 400 members of an armed black militia brandished semi-automatic weapons in a show of force in Louisiana on Saturday as they protested a recent fatal shooting of a black man by local police.

The NFAC, or ‘Not F****** Around Coalition,’ is an Atlanta-based militia made up primarily of former military veterans.

The organization has frequently staged processions and marches in several cities that have been flashpoints of racial tension these past few months.

