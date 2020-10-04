https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/woman-dies-in-motorcycle-crash-while-taking-motorcycle-safety-training-course

A woman died while taking a motorcycle safety training course in suburban Chicago on Saturday.

The course was being held at Harper College in Palatine, Ill. The woman was 66-years-old and a resident of Winfield.

Harper College said she died in a single-vehicle crash midway through the second day of the three day class. The class was being offered on behalf of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The college said that its campus police force is investigating along with the Palatine Police Department.

19% OF COVID CASES NATIONWIDE LAST MONTH CAN BE TRACED BACK TO STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY

1 DEAD, 1 HURT IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH THAT THREW BIKE ON TO TRAIN TRACKS

3 CRITICALLY HURT IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON EDENS EXPRESSWAY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

