https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/individuals-neither-party-tested-covid-cleveland-debate-honor-system-republicans-contracted-covid/

Yesterday we reported that only top Republicans, including the President, contracted the China coronavirus this past week but ironically no Democrats contracted the virus.

We now have more information on the recent outbreak in Cleveland at the site of the Presidential debate which could shed some light on this unique situation.

FOX News provided a list of Americans who have contracted the China coronavirus along with the President – note all of these people are Republicans:

So far, the following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested positive for the virus. TRENDING: President Trump to Appoint Tom Fitton to Court Oversight Which Has Power to Remove Certain Judges For Misconduct – President Trump – First lady Melania Trump – Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks – Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien – Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel – Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. – Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. – Former adviser Kellyanne Conway – Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie

We are not sure why this list is only Republicans but many Americans are concerned:

If a member of @realDonaldTrump administration was purposely infected by a state-sponsored agent, then this infection could be considered an act of war. — Langdale.ca (@langdaleca) October 2, 2020

Yesterday Townhall reported the City of Cleveland tied 11 cases this past week back to the Presidential debate.

These cases started with pre-planners and organizers of the debate:

Officials for the City of Cleveland said 11 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus could be traced back to the Sept. 29 presidential debate. The cases were a result of debate pre-planning and set-up, with the majority of cases impacting out-of-state travelers, particularly debate organizers and members of the media.

Today we’ve unearthed some more information on this unique occurrence in Cleveland coming from another Internet sleuth. The 11 people who got COVID-19 in Cleveland were media or planners/logistics people who worked in the days prior to the event:

Neither campaign tested onsite the day of the debate due to time limitations and instead the parties relied on the “honor system”:

Neither campaign tested onsite the day of the debate. They were there Tuesday afternoon. Seems pretty easy to figure out if any of the 11 in the media/logistics planning mingled with the campaigns. https://t.co/AN0kTWMO4r pic.twitter.com/uSIVrEbwuM — Pray for POTUS (@wakeywakey16) October 4, 2020

Hmmm – It is interesting that only Republicans, including the President, contracted COVID-19 after the debate last week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

