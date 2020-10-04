https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/iran-arms-hamas-long-range-missiles-mideast-nations-normalize-relations-israel/

(NATIONAL FILE) According to a documentary “What is Hidden is Greater,” that aired on Al Jazeera, Iran is arming the Islamofascist terror group Hamas with sophisticated long-range missile launching systems that directly threaten the national security of Israel and all Western assets in the region.

Tehran is supplying the Gaza-based Sunni terrorist group with Fajr-5 long-range missile launching systems along with Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, according to Abu Ibrahim, chief of weapons production for Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades.

The al-Qassam Brigades is the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas organization. It is officially designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, The EU, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

