Is Joe Biden okay?

Joe Biden called a lid and shut down for the day shortly after 9 AM on Sunday.

30 days to go until the election and Biden is shutting it down and hiding in his basement.

Joe Biden called a lid on the day shortly after 9:00 am. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 4, 2020

Biden lid 9.16am — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2020

Biden on Saturday was seen on video with a cold/flu-like symptoms and a runny nose.

Joe Biden appeared to have a cold during his virtual event with Amalgamated Transit Union.

SYMPTOMS JUST HOURS AGO… Please pray for Joe Biden. Not only is his sick with a long term condition (will be disclosed soon) but I hope he doesn’t didn’t catch the Chinese Coronavirus. His post-debate appearances are exhibiting more cold and flu-like symptoms. pic.twitter.com/FGd5HEYUrT — Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) October 3, 2020

Biden has been coughing a lot in the last couple days.

Joe Biden is sick. I know that. But I hope he doesn’t also get COVID-19 on top of that. Here he is the day after the debate touring Ohio and Pennsylvania. My team is continuing to research… https://t.co/UDnXFANNDC thank you pic.twitter.com/Fx7BBvhXxV — Ali Alexander 🟧 (@ali) October 4, 2020

Biden is reportedly getting tested for Covid more frequently.

In early September, deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters on a press call that Biden was being tested on a weekly basis, but that has picked up as his travel has increased. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 3, 2020

Biden told the press pool yesterday that he was not tested for Covid on Saturday but that he will take a Covid test on Sunday.

.@JoeBiden tells the press pool he was not tested for the coronavirus today, but will be getting one tomorrow morning. He was last tested twice yesterday. The Democratic nominee has been receiving tests frequently in recent weeks given how much he’s now traveling. pic.twitter.com/jNBq6o1wRY — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 3, 2020

