https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-okay-biden-starts-day-off-calling-lid-seen-video-runny-nose-video/

Is Joe Biden okay?

Joe Biden called a lid and shut down for the day shortly after 9 AM on Sunday.

30 days to go until the election and Biden is shutting it down and hiding in his basement.

Biden on Saturday was seen on video with a cold/flu-like symptoms and a runny nose.

Joe Biden appeared to have a cold during his virtual event with Amalgamated Transit Union.

WATCH:

Biden has been coughing a lot in the last couple days.

WATCH:

Biden is reportedly getting tested for Covid more frequently.

Biden told the press pool yesterday that he was not tested for Covid on Saturday but that he will take a Covid test on Sunday.

WATCH:

