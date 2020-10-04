https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jaime-harrison-brings-plexiglass-shield-to-debate-lindsey-graham-highlights/
Graham and Harrison face off in first debate — Last night
Highlight clips…
GRAHAM: “The people running the Democratic Party today are nuts”
HARRISON: “The first step in terms of working with the other side is not to call the other side nuts.” pic.twitter.com/nhHuCNn9Bl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2020
Quick Hit — Response from Lindsey after the debate