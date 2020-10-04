https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/james-okeefe-strikes-project-veritas-exposes-democrat-mark-kellys-true-plans-crack-second-amendment-rights-video/

Last week James O’Keefe III and Project Veritas released the blockbuster videos exposing voter fraud and ballot harvesting by Ilhan Omar connected political operatives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

James O’Keefe III and Project Veritas tonight released video of an Ilhan Omar connected ballot harvester exchanging $200 for a general election ballot.

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/mCoCn3ryVK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

On Sunday night James O’Keefe and Project Veritas teased the release of new undercover videos in their Expose 2020 campaign!

Last week James teased an upcoming investigation on the Mark Kelly campaign.

UPDATE– And here it is.

Mark Kelly, like his fellow Democrats, can’t get elected on his real agenda.

So Mark Kelly is lying to Arizona voters.

James Exposes Democrat Mark Kelly’s true plans to crack down on your Second Amendment rights.

Mark Kelly is hiding this from Arizona voters until after the election!

Via Project Veritas:

BREAKING PART 1: @CaptMarkKelly deceives AZ voters on true gun agenda “I don’t think he’s fully been out there saying like ‘I want a full gun control type measure” “Trying to be elected…then he’ll implement the (gun)measures” “I’m defaming my campaign right now”#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/KnQc3hrXrh — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 5, 2020

