https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/519511-jim-carrey-makes-debut-as-biden-on-saturday-night-live-we-can

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey made his debut on “Saturday Night Live” as Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE in a sketch lampooning last week’s debate.

In the cold open of the show’s season premiere, Carrey’s Biden halts Alec Baldwin’s President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE in mid-sentence using a remote control.

“I think we all needed a break. Isn’t that satisfying? Just not to hear his voice for a single goddamned second. Let’s wallow in it. Let’s bask in the Trump-lessness,” he says in the sketch. Carrey directs the audience to “look directly into my eyeballs” and alludes to the president’s positive coronavirus test last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can trust me because I believe in science and karma. Now just imagine if science and karma could some team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be,” he continues. “I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine it did. So this November, please get on the Biden train, which is literally a commuter train to Delaware. And we can all make America not actively on fire again.”

Carrey as Biden then proceeds to “un-pause” Baldwin as Trump, who immediately bellows “antifa.”

“Nope, can’t do it,” Carrey says, pausing again.

Baldwin’s Trump also nodded to the president’s eventual positive coronavirus test in the sketch, at one point saying: “People are mean to me. Joe here is very mean; Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallacePost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Trump’s performance was a gift to American democracy Chris Wallace: Trump arrived too late to be tested in Ohio before debate, relied on ‘honor system’ MORE is mean; the economy is mean — it keeps losing jobs, which is mean, to me. And the China virus has been very mean to me in being a hoax. And that statement will probably come back to haunt me later this week.”

The show announced in September that Carrey would portray Biden in its new season. Biden has previously been portrayed by Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

