Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s niece is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Nov. 4 on charges relating to an arrest last year for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Nov. 4 court date, a day after the presidential election, means that any revelations about the Democratic presidential candidate’s family will be pushed off until after voters cast their election ballots, according to The New York Post.

“I find it unusual that it would be that far into the future,” Pennsylvania attorney Mike Gottlieb told The Post. Caroline Biden, 33, was arrested in Lower Merion Township, Penn., in August 2019 for allegedly driving under the influence and without a license.

Caroline received a preliminary hearing in September 2019 before being released without posting bail. Her next court date was delayed multiple times at the request of her legal team until the pandemic hit and the court was closed March through July.

Caroline has a track record of run-ins with the authorities. In September 2013, she was arrested for allegedly hitting a police officer after her then-roommate had confronted her about unpaid rent.

After asking a female officer what she was writing down, Caroline allegedly swung at the officer and missed. A male officer stepped in and Caroline allegedly swung wildly, striking him several times before officers cuffed her. Prosecutors dropped the charges against her when she agreed to take anger management classes.

Caroline’s second run-in with the law came in 2017 when she was arrested for racking up over $110,000 in debt on a stolen credit card. The court threw out her felony conviction after she agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of petty larceny. She served 10 days of community service at a children’s hospital and

“I not only acknowledge my conduct and take responsibility but deeply regret the harm caused,” Caroline said at the time. “I can assure you that I have made amends, full restitution, completed community service and that nothing like this will ever happen again.”

Former Vice President Biden’s family has become a topic of the campaign as multiple members of his immediate and extended family have been entangled in legal proceedings or, in the case of his son Hunter, faced allegations of corruption for foreign business dealings.

Hunter has been entangled with a number of foreign entities in countries such as China, Russia, and Ukraine. Senate Republicans released a report in September that included information on many of Vice President Biden’s conflicts of interest arising from Hunter’s foreign connections

In one instance, Hunter joined the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father, then serving as vice president in the Obama administration, led U.S. diplomatic relations with Ukraine. Multiple administration officials raised the issue of Hunter being on the board of the company, Burisma, as a potential conflict of interest, especially since the company was being scrutinized for a potential ethics investigation.

