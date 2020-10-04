https://trendingpolitics.com/judge-jeanine-delivers-her-verdict-the-country-does-not-stop-because-trump-has-covid/

With President Trump recovering from his shocking COVID-19 infection, Democrats and their media allies are demanding that the country be brought to a screeching halt.

The cries are getting louder for the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Comey Barrett to fill the dearly departed RBG’s open seat to be put indefinitely on hold and there are is a renewed push for another lockdown.

sponsor



***FIGHT BACK Against Liberal Censorship. Download Our Free Trump News App***

But Judge Jeanine Pirro is not having any of it and on Saturday’s edition of “Justice With Judge Jeanine” she rained down a verdict of righteous fire upon those who seek to use the president’s illness for their political advantage.

The Fox News host dropped her mighty gavel squarely on the heads of the wicked in her Opening Statement monologue:

“Americans deal with whatever is thrown at them. We do the best we can to protect ourselves, our family, and our friends. We learn who is vulnerable and we take the appropriate precautions – we DEAL WITH IT. — We know that cowing to an illness, just like shutting down the country creates even more problems. Social problems, mental health problems, criminal problems, enormous injury, and illness with devastating results, we WILL NOT cower, the president will not cower, the campaign for the president DOES NOT stop. The country DOES NOT stop; the appointment of a Supreme Court justice DOES NOT stall.”

According to Judge Jeanine:

“The president is determined to move forward and like the president, we can not, must not, and will not surrender and hide as if that will make the coronavirus and our problems go away. It is why the president reopened the country while others were wed to the gloom and doom scenario of hiding in the basement. It is why the economy is coming back and America continues to be a land of hope and opportunity. Life is full of surprises, hurdles, and monumental crises for each of us; the issue is how we confront, stare down, and fight back against those crises. This October surprise, the coronavirus infection of the president, the first lady, the chair of the national Republican committee, a campaign manager, a White House aide, former counsel to the president and three members of the president’s debate team and three United States senators is to some, a crisis of unimaginable proportions requiring the stoppage, slowdown, a pause in the business of this country but NOT to President Donald Trump.”

“And since then, the president has profusely thanked the hospitals and institutions who have been fighting the virus and he continues to do so today.

There are those who have spewed stunning hate – not worthy of comments – those who spread lies about the dire state the president is in’ lies that were contradicted by his own doctor.”

***Get your Patriotic face masks with FREE SHIPPING today***

Pirro continued:

“Now more than ever we need to believe in the power, strength, perseverance, and determination of the man himself. I’ve often said that President Trump is like the character that goes in the lion’s den, comes out with a pelt over his shoulder and his tie straight. But not only the man, but the innovations and advancements in American therapeutics and a vaccine soon to be available are typical of American ingenuity. Americans deal with whatever is thrown at them. Now more than ever we need to believe in the power, strength, perseverance, and determination of the man himself. I’ve often said that President Trump is like the character that goes in the lion’s den, comes out with a pelt over his shoulder and his tie straight. But not only the man, but the innovations and advancements in American therapeutics and a vaccine soon to be available are typical of American ingenuity. Americans deal with whatever is thrown at them. We do the best we can to protect ourselves, our family, and our friends. We learn who is vulnerable and we take the appropriate precautions – we DEAL WITH IT. As patients, we fight to survive, because we have no other choice. And we move forward, just as this country does. We may still be in a crisis but we face it head-on. We know that cowing to an illness, just like shutting down the country creates even more problems. Social problems, mental health problems, criminal problems, enormous injury and illness with devastating results, we WILL NOT cower, the president will not cower, the campaign for the president DOES NOT stop. The country DOES NOT stop; the appointment of a Supreme Court justice DOES NOT stall. The president continues to be the leader of the free world. There is no crisis or national security threat. The president is not sedated. The president has COVID but he is capable of carrying out his duties, making decisions, and going forward. This president is a man who never gives up. He never runs away. He never cowers. He always perseveres and he always triumphs. He is in the greatest nation on earth, he has the best medical care and he has the prayers of the American people and the force continues to be with him.”

Compared to the rest of the media, Judge Jeanine’s uplifting and inspirational message is like a breath of fresh air, and to the doomsayers, it is like throwing holy water on vampires.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

