Judicial Watch strikes again!

Several counties in the battleground state of Pennsylvania were forced to admit they submitted erroneous information to the government regarding the state’s eligible voters.

Earlier this year, conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against three counties in Pennsylvania in an effort to clean up their dirty voting rolls after they discovered the number of registered voters was unusually high.

Dirty voter rolls increase the likelihood of fraud.

Judicial Watch discovered Bucks County, Chester County and Delaware County had an unusually low number of voters removed under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

Sure enough, these three counties admitted they submitted inaccurate data to the government regarding eligible voters, thanks to Judicial Watch.

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today that the State of Pennsylvania and three Pennsylvania counties admitted they reported incorrect information to a federal agency concerning the removal of ineligible voters from their voter rolls. Federal regulations require Pennsylvania to certify to the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) the number of voter registrations removed from the rolls under the NVRA because the voter has moved out of state. According to data the State certified to the EAC in the most recent two-year reporting period: Bucks County, with about 457,000 registrations, removed a total of eight names under the relevant NVRA procedures;

Chester County, with about 357,000 registrations, removed five names under those procedures; and

Delaware County, with about 403,000 registrations, removed four names under those procedures. In recent court filings, Pennsylvania admitted it had certified incorrect data to the EAC. The State alleged unverified, revised figures for Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties. Those three counties also alleged their own unverified, revised figures, which differed, however, from those provided by the State. The new numbers alleged by the State and its counties are still a small fraction of the voter names likely inactive, according to Judicial Watch’s analysis provided to the court. Judicial Watch contends that, “even if these numbers are accurate, which we do not concede, they would still be removing too few old registrations.” In its revised filings, the State also conceded that eighteen other Pennsylvania counties—which together contain about one quarter of Pennsylvania’s registered voters—had removed a combined total of fifteen names under the relevant NVRA procedures in the most recent two-year reporting period.

“Pennsylvania’s voting rolls are such a mess that even Pennsylvania can’t tell a court the details of how dirty or clean they are. The simple solution is to follow federal law and take the necessary and simple steps to clean up their voter rolls,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

