Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West said that he is “praying” for President Donald Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s “full recovery” from the Chinese coronavirus, just as he would pray for Joe Biden and his wife Jill, if they were to test positive for the virus.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” tweeted West on Saturday. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19. — ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2020

President Trump is currently being treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland after announcing on Friday that he and the first lady both tested positive for the Wuhan virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Following the president’s announcement, swarms of verified leftist Twitter users wished death upon the president, as left-wing film director and Joe Biden supporter Michael Moore proclaimed that his “thoughts and prayers are with Covid-19.”

The conduct exhibited by leftists on social media is likely what prompted the fellow 2020 presidential hopeful‘s call for civility across the board.

Outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center, however, the scene looks different, as American patriots gather in support of the president, wishing the commander in chief a speedy recovery.

Thank you so much! https://t.co/UL6P5lRjZI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

“I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital,” tweeted President Trump on Sunday. “The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

