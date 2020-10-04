https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/conway-covid-trump-virus/2020/10/04/id/990299

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, on Sunday revealed that she has coronavirus in a video posted to TikTok.

“Hey guys currently dying of covid,” she captioned a video on the social media platform.

Kellyanne Conway announced on Friday that she had contracted COVID-19, tweeting: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Kellyanne Conway was one of at least 11 attendees at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett who tested positive for coronavirus. There were roughly 150 guests in attendance. Many didn’t wear masks.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to manage a successful presidential bid, left the White House at the end of August, citing her family. Claudia Conway has made several social media posts critical of Trump, and George Conway, Kellyanne’s husband, has been an outspoken “Never Trump” Republican.

