[Opinion] President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s recent diagnosis with Coronavirus has resulted in some very telling reactions from politicians, pundits and citizens across the nation.

While I am no fan of Rachel Maddow or her politics, I have to hand it to her. Even though she got a tongue lashing from her base for doing so, she took the high road and posted the following tweet, wising President Trump well in his battle with the China Virus:

God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020

Some people will say ‘she didn’t really mean it,’ whether or not she really wants to see Trump get better is immaterial, at least she has the humanity, civility and quite frankly, the good sense, not to throw stones at a sick person. There were many on the left who decided to take the high road and publicly wish president Trump well.

The reaction from the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has caused some controversy as well. However, she is far from the only one responding … questionably.

Unfortunately, there were many who decided to take the lowest road possible. In fact, enough people hoped that the president would ‘die’ that Facebook and Twitter announced their rules concerning the practice. National Public Radio reported:’Facebook, Twitter And TikTok Say Wishing Trump’s Death From COVID-19 Is Not Allowed’

”As reaction to President Trump’s positive coronavirus test floods social media, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok have a message to users: Wishing for the president to die is not allowed.

All three tech companies confirmed that such posts will be removed for violating each platform’s content policies.

As moderators scramble to pull down posts that express hope that Trump succumbs to the virus, wild speculation, conspiracy theories and other falsehoods about the president and first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests have been surging on the platforms, with each of them making dicey calls about what is permissible and what crosses a line.

On Trump death wishes, though, the companies fell in line.

A Facebook spokesperson said posts wishing Trump’s death — including comments on the president’s pages, and posts that tag him — will be taken down from the social network.

Twitter said tweets that “wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease” against anyone, including the president, will be pulled off the platform. Twitter says such “abusive” behavior can lead to an account being suspended.’

As for Speaker, her words got Republican leader, Representative Kevin McCarthy’s back up. Fox News reported:

McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Sunday Morning Futures” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to the news was “rather disgusting.” Pelosi, D-Calif., called Trump’s behavior a “brazen invitation” to the diagnosis.

“This is uncalled for, especially in this time and place,” he said. “Other nations are watching America. This is the one time we could unite together… [Trump] is sitting here trying to work with this speaker to get a COVID relief package together and these are the comments that she makes? It’s really unbecoming of that position.”’

We are headed into an election in a few short weeks, do the people wishing ill on Trump think that is going to help them with moderates? While I am no expert, nor a political moderate (I know who I am voting for) I have a feeling wishing the POTUS dies is NOT going to help with swing voters.

