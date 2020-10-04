http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/11pmstluVv4/

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said in light of three Republican senators testing positive for the coronavirus, the hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett should be postponed on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

Klobuchar was referring to Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), who have all tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Klobuchar said, “We’ve got the fact that three senators have it, as you point out two are on the Judiciary Committee and Mitch McConnell has shut the Senate down for health concerns. We don’t know how many other Republican senators had it. There were a number of other ones that were at the Rose Garden. They have lunch together where they don’t wear masks. We don’t do that on the Democratic side. They do. And so it’s very possible we’re going to have more senators, more staff.”

She added, “So I don’t know why you would ram through this Supreme Court hearing, put people in danger because it would be within that two-week period, while you have shut down the whole Senate. I just think it’s wrong. We are suggesting that they wait.”

